Stalking Suspects to Wear Electronic Trackers Prior to Court Ruling

Photo : KBS News

Stalking suspects could be obligated to wear electronic tracking devices prior to a court ruling, should law enforcement deem it necessary, to prevent secondary damage.The Ministry of Justice on Wednesday issued an advance notice for relevant revisions to stalking punishment and electronic device laws. Currently, electronic trackers are permitted only after a court has sentenced the offender.Citing a high recidivism rate in stalking, justice minister Han Dong-hoon said prohibiting the offender from approaching the victim would be a very effective way to prevent additional crimes before court sentencing.Punishment for offenders who violate the court's temporary measures will also increase from up to two years in prison or maximum fine of 20 million won to up to three years and a maximum fine of 30 million won.The move comes amid public outrage over a recent stabbing death of a Seoul subway worker by her former colleague, who had been awaiting a court sentence for stalking her.