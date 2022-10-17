Prosecutors Return from DP Headquarters after 8-Hour Standoff

Photo : KBS News

The prosecution attempted to raid the headquarters of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on Wednesday as part of its investigation into a close aide to DP chair Lee Jae-myung, but failed to do so as angry DP lawmakers blocked them by forming a human barricade.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office sent investigators and prosecutors to the DP headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul at around 3 p.m., where the party-affiliated think tank Institute for Democracy is located.The prosecution detained Kim Yong, deputy head of the institute, on Wednesday on charges of violating the Political Funds Act and attempted to raid his office at the DP headquarters.However, prosecutors withdrew from the premises at around 10:47 p.m. after an eight-hour standoff with DP lawmakers and members at the main entrance.Prosecutors said they decided to withdraw due to safety concerns, but that they will later return to raid Kim's office.Kim is accused of receiving some 800 million won in illegal political funds between April and August last year from key figures involved in the Daejang-dong development scandal, including Yoo Dong-gyu, former acting president of Seongnam Development Corporation.