DP to Hold Emergency Meeting of Party Members on Prosecutors' Raid Attempt

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) will hold an emergency meeting of party members on Thursday to discuss ways to counter the prosecution's attempt to raid the party in a corruption allegation probe involving the DP chair's former aide.The party's supreme council held a closed session on Wednesday night to discuss the matter and decided to devise an action plan in a general meeting of the party's lawmakers on Thursday.Prosecutors on Wednesday attempted to raid the DP headquarters as part of its investigation into Kim Yong, a close aide to DP chair Lee Jae-myung, but failed to do so faced with resistance by DP lawmakers forming a human barricade.DP spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said that the party asked prosecutors to withdraw the raid and turn back, proposing that the party submit necessary materials for the probe later. Kim said the prosecutors rejected the proposal.The spokesperson said that the party will discuss how to respond to this political repression and ruthless provocation in the Thursday meeting.Kim said that the meeting of party lawmakers will also discuss whether to take part in the scheduled parliamentary audits.