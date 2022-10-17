Menu Content

Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, Poland Agree on Close Cooperation

Written: 2022-10-20 09:55:02Updated: 2022-10-20 10:34:17

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and Poland held talks on Wednesday and agreed on close cooperation to ensure a smooth implementation of arms deals between South Korean companies and Warsaw.

According to Seoul's defense ministry, Minister Lee Jong-sup and his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Błaszczak, held a video conference and exchanged views on cooperation in defense and the arms industry. 

The ministers assessed that their talks, which came five months after Błaszczak's visit to Seoul in May, attest to a close collaboration between the defense authorities of the two nations. 

The two sides also voiced satisfaction with their reciprocal cooperation in the defense industry and agreed to continue to expand the scope of that partnership.

In particular, the ministers agreed to closely cooperate to ensure their deals signed in August and September for the supply of K2 battle tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and FA-50 fighter jets will be concluded out without a hitch.
