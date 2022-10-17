Menu Content

New COVID-19 Cases in 20,000s for Second Day

Written: 2022-10-20 10:00:28Updated: 2022-10-20 10:39:35

New COVID-19 Cases in 20,000s for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases dropped by some four-thousand from a day earlier, staying in the 20-thousand range for a second day on Thursday. 

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 25-thousand-431 infections were reported throughout Wednesday, including 53 from overseas, raising the nation’s total caseload to around 25-million-219-thousand. 

The daily tally is down by about 15-hundred from a week earlier and over three-thousand from two weeks ago.

Jung Ki-suck, the head of the national advisory committee for the infectious disease crisis response, warned that the nation will likely see a resurgence in early December after leveling off at around 20-thousand. 

The number of seriously or critically ill patients is up by six from the previous day to 249.  

Wednesday reported 23 deaths, raising the death toll to 28-thousand-922 with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.
