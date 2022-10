Photo : YONHAP News

Yoo Dong-gyu, a key figure in the Daejang-dong land development scandal in Seongman, was released on Thursday after his detention period expired.Yoo, former acting president of Seongnam Development Corporation, was released from the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province at around 12:04 a.m. Thursday.Asked if he funneled some 800 million won in bribes to Kim Yong, a close aide to main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung, Yoo only said "I'm sorry" and quickly left the detention center.Yoo was taken into custody and indicted on October 21 last year on charges of bribery and his detention in the first trial expired on April 20 this year.However, the prosecution indicted him on fresh charges of abetting to destroy evidence and secured a court permission to extend the detention by another six months, which expired on Thursday.