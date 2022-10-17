S. Korea, US Agree to Continue Consultation on IRA Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have decided to continue talks on Seoul's concerns regarding the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which excludes electric vehicles assembled outside of North America from tax incentives.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Thursday, the two sides made their decision during phone talks between Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun and U.S. Trade Representative(USTR) Katherine Tai at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.The two sides shared a consensus on the need to continue dialogue regarding an IRA provision for tax subsidies on electric vehicles assembled in North America. The officials agreed to seek diverse solutions on the matter through their working-level channel.Seoul and Washington have so far held working-level discussions regarding the contentious issues on three occasions from September.Ahn and Tai also agreed to continue their consultation in the process of the U.S. Treasury establishing regulations for the implementation of the new law.