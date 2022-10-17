US Reaffirms Provision of Extended Deterrence in MCM Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to the defense of South Korea including continued provision of U.S. extended deterrence in an annual meeting of military leaders.According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Thursday, the country's JCS Chairman Kim Seung-kyum and his U.S. counterpart Mark Milley held the 47th Military Committee Meeting(MCM) at the Pentagon on Wednesday.It marks the first in-person MCM meeting since Kim took office on July 5 this year.In the meeting, the JCS chiefs reaffirmed the strength of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, assessed the security situation of the Korean Peninsula and in the region.They also discussed general security issues of the alliance, including the conditions-based transfer of the wartime operational control of troops from the U.S. to South Korea.The two sides also conferred on North Korea's continued provocations, including its nuclear threats and missile launches, and other actions that are destabilizing to the region.The JCS said that Milley reaffirmed the U.S.' security commitment to South Korea, including the provision of U.S. extended deterrence.Also attending the MCM meeting were U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief John Aquilino and Commander Paul LaCamera of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.