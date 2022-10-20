DP Chief Dubs Campaign Fund Probe a Ploy to Repress Opposition

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung has expressed outrage over the prosecution detaining his close aide, Kim Yong, on allegations he violated the Political Funds Act.During an emergency meeting of party lawmakers on Thursday, Lee dismissed allegations that Kim received illicit funds, stressing that the truth is evident. Prosecutors suspect that such funds were used in Lee’s presidential campaign.Lee said the government must rid itself of its attempt to maintain power by repressing the opposition and eliminating political rivals through what he referred to as "such ploys."Kim is accused of receiving some 800 million won in kickbacks between April and August last year from key figures involved in the Daejang-dong development scandal, including Yoo Dong-gyu, former acting president of Seongnam Development Corporation.Prosecutors on Wednesday detained Kim, who serves as deputy head of the party-affiliated think tank, Institute for Democracy, and attempted to raid his office located inside the DP headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul.Lee said never in the nation’s history has the prosecution sought to raid the head office of the main opposition camp while the National Assembly is conducting an audit of government agencies. The DP chief said such an attempt can be construed as a crackdown and has nothing to do with politics.