Pres. Yoon Brushes off DP's Claims of Political Repression

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says he believes the public will be able to ascertain whether the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is justified in its claims of political oppression regarding the prosecution’s attempt to raid its headquarters.On his way to work on Thursday, Yoon told reporters one should be reminded of the time when the main opposition party raided media entities for several days when it was still the ruling party.The president was apparently referring to the three-day prosecution raid on cable TV network Channel A in April 2020 as part of a probe into allegations that the broadcaster colluded with a prosecutor to take down a pro-government media personality.The president also dismissed the DP’s claims that the probe into Lee’s close aide and into the death of a South Korean civil servant shot dead by North Korean soldiers near the western maritime boundaries in 2020 is all part of the presidential office’s political ploy.Yoon said his knowledge of the investigations come from media reports, adding that he doesn't have the time to look into the probes in detail.