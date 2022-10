Photo : YONHAP News

Actor Lee Jung-jae has received an Honorary Award at the London East Asia Film Festival(LEAFF).The event’s organizers said Wednesday that Lee was unanimously selected by the jury as the winner of the honorary award for those who’ve contributed to raising the status of Asian films.The organizers said Lee had shown remarkable performance as both the director and lead actor of the film “Hunt,” and also noted that he became the first Korean and Asian actor to win best actor at the Emmys.Meanwhile, the LEAFF Best Actor Award went to Lee Jeong-eun for her role in “Hommage” while Im Si-wan landed the LEAFF Rising Star Award for his performance in “Emergency Declaration.”The 7th LEAFF kicked off Wednesday for a 12-day run. Some 50 Asian films, including eleven South Korean entries, will be screened during the event.