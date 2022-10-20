DP to Return to Audit, Undoing Boycott Declared in Protest of Prosecution Raid Attempt

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has decided to return to parliamentary audit, after declaring a boycott in protest of the prosecution's attempted raid of its headquarters on Wednesday.The DP made its decision to return starting Thursday morning during an emergency meeting of its lawmakers.DP floor spokesperson Lee Soo-jin said her party will participate in the audit to keep the government in check and to protect people's livelihoods.The party's lawmakers sitting on the parliamentary judiciary and legislation committee, however, decided to boycott a scheduled audit of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO). They are demanding an apology from the president and justice minister as well as the resignation of the prosecutor-general.Prosecutors on Wednesday withdrew its attempted raid on the DP's Institute for Democracy, located within party headquarters, after apprehending its deputy chief Kim Yong, a confidant of party leader Lee Jae-myung.Kim is suspected of having received 800 million won in illegal political funds between April and August last year from key figures involved in the Daejang-dong development scandal. Some speculate that the money was used to fund the DP chief's presidential election campaign.Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the DP leader denied such allegations, saying no illegal funds were funneled into his campaign.