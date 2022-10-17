KBS: Terraforms Labs CEO Fled to 3rd Country After Passing through Dubai

Photo : YONHAP News

KBS has found that Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon, a key suspect in the 40 billion dollar crash of cryptocurrencies TerraUSD and Luna, has absconded to another country after transferring through Dubai.According to an investigative report that aired on KBS Wednesday, Kwon left for Dubai on September 7th after staying in Singapore since leaving South Korea in April.The report found no entry records for Kwon in Dubai, adding that the Terraform Labs co-founder, currently facing arrest in South Korea, likely fled to another country after passing through Dubai International Airport, a major passenger and cargo hub, to avoid authorities.Investigators are trying to track down Kwon and his final destination with the cooperation of local immigration officials.Meanwhile, the prosecution has suspended the statute of limitations for Kwon’s case in line with the Criminal Procedure Code under which it can suspend timing constraints if the suspect flees the country to avoid legal action.Kwon’s passport is set to be invalidated on November 2.