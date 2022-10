Photo : YONHAP News

A funeral service was held for an employee who died at a bakery goods factory affiliated with SPC Group in a workplace accident over the weekend.The worker in her 20s was found dead early Saturday at the factory located in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province with her upper body caught in a mixing machine. The equipment apparently lacked proper safety devices to prevent the tragedy.The labor ministry has booked the head of the affiliate SPL for violating the recently beefed up Serious Accident Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act.The police, who also booked the manager of the bakery factory for professional negligence resulting in death, are in the process of determining the exact cause of the incident.President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his regret over the untimely death and ordered a thorough investigation into the accident.