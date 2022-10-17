Menu Content

Sputnik: KHNP Set to Sign LOI to Build Nuclear Power Plant in Poland

Written: 2022-10-20 14:33:27Updated: 2022-10-20 15:02:25

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company(KHNP) is reportedly close to signing a letter of intent(LOI) for a nuclear power plant contract in Poland.

Russia's Sputnik news agency cited Polish daily Rzeczpospolita in a report on Wednesday, saying Poland's state-run power company PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna and private firm ZEPAK will likely reach a tentative deal with South Korea’s KHNP within two weeks.

Poland is seeking to build six pressurized water reactors, each with a capacity of six to nine gigawatts(GW). The South Korean corporation submitted its bid for the Polish tender in April, vying with U.S. contractor Westinghouse and French firm EDF.

The report added that the project is also part of Seoul and Warsaw's defense industry cooperation.

The two sides earlier signed agreements for South Korea to export Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher systems(MLRS), K2 Black Panther tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, and FA-50 fighter jets to Poland.
