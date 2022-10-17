N. Korea Criticizes Western States for Double Standard on Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea slammed Western nations for their double standard on human rights, as a resolution condemning abuses in the North is expected to be submitted to the United Nations.At a session of the UN General Assembly's Third Committee on Wednesday, North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song said rights issues are raised within the international community not for the matter itself, but for political gain.The ambassador said attempts to topple a state system based on differences in ideology is an infringement of human rights and an insult to the people of the nation in question, pointing the finger at the U.S., Britain and the European Union(EU).The North Korean diplomat stressed a need for a balanced discussion on racism and rights abuses deeply rooted in Western societies.He added that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un places priority on human rights when it comes to state policies and makes an effort to enhance political and social rights.The North's protest comes as the EU is drawing up a draft resolution on the rights situation within the regime to be submitted to the Third Committee on social, humanitarian and cultural issues.