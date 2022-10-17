Menu Content

Culture

Night Tours of King's Office at Changdeok Palace to Run for 5 Days

Written: 2022-10-20 14:59:50Updated: 2022-10-20 16:48:58

Photo : KBS News

A building that was used as the king's office during the Joseon Dynasty, Huijeongdang at Changdeok Palace, will open for night tours for a limited run of five days. 

The Cultural Heritage Administration announced on Thursday, that it will hold an event to explore Changdeok Palace in detail on October 26th, November 1st, 2nd, 5th and the 6th.

Huijeongdang, which was originally the king's bedchamber that was later used as his office, was destroyed in a fire in 1917 and was reconstructed three years later, with a more Western-style interior.

It holds historical value as the area was also used to officially welcome foreign envoys during the late Joseon Dynasty and the beginning of the Korean Empire.

In this special event, all six chandeliers in the central reception room of Huijeongdang will be lit, as well as its various modern-style lamps.

In addition to Huijeongdang, docent-led tours will be available at other areas of the Palace.
