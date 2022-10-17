Ruling, Main Opposition Parties Battle over Amendment on Rice Purchases

Photo : KBS News

The ruling and main opposition parties are clashing over an amendment to the Grain Management Act that was passed on Wednesday at the National Assembly where the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) holds a majority.The wrangling took place at the national audit of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Thursday.The amendment mandates purchases of surplus rice by the government, which the ruling People Power Party(PPP) argues would burden the fiscal budget while the main opposition DP says it is vital to help stabilize farm management.A lawmaker from the PPP said that while it may yield immediate benefits, the measure will ultimately lead the nation’s agricultural sector to ruin.Meanwhile, a lawmaker from the DP explained that the amendment aims to offset some of the hardships currently facing farmers.As the discussion became heated, the committee had to suspend the meeting within 15 minutes.