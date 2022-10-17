S. Korean Households to Become Older, Smaller in 2050

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will likely see more than half of its people residing in 10 major cities and provinces across the country become seniors by the year 2050 as the country faces a fast-aging population trend.In an outlook on household demographics by Statistics Korea released on Thursday, 49-point-8 percent of 22-point-8 million households in 2050 will include those aged 65 and older.This comes as the same report estimated that the number of South Korean households will peak at 23-point-87 million in 2039 then begin a downward trend.Single-person households, which make up 31 percent of the total as of 2020, will also jump to 40 percent in 2050.The report estimated that married households will continue to increase to over 23 percent from the current 16 percent, but those with children will actually decrease to around 17 percent from the current 29 percent.A husband-and-wife household will rise from 16-point-eight to 23-point-three, but couples with children are forecast to drop from 29-point-three percent to 17-point-one percent in the cited period.This will lead to a decline in the average number of household members from two-point-37 in 2020 to one-point-91 in 2050.The agency also said the percentage of unmarried households will exceed 29 percent from under 20 percent in the same period.