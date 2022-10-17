Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

People Between Ages 65 to 69 Eligible for Free Flu Vaccination

Written: 2022-10-20 15:41:37Updated: 2022-10-20 16:47:18

People Between Ages 65 to 69 Eligible for Free Flu Vaccination

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting today, those over the age of 65 will be able to get flu shots free of charge.

The KDCA on Thursday said that influenza vaccination is now available for people aged between 65 and 69.

From last week, the agency offered free shots to those aged 70 and older, while children and pregnant women have been eligible since the beginning of the month.

The nation-wide influenza vaccination program covers babies from 6 months to children under the age of 13, pregnant women and those over the age of 65.

Free shots for children and pregnant women will be available until April 30 next year, while the same for seniors will be available until the end of this year.

Those who aren't eligible under the program can still receive their shots for a nominal fee at medical facilities.
  
Health authorities have urged the public to actively take part in flu vaccinations amid mounting concerns over a potential "twindemic" in which the flu and COVID-19 can spread at the same time. They added that, while people can receive both shots simultaneously, they should be administered on different parts of the body.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >