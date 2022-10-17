S. Korean to Seek Artillery Intercept System amid N. Korea's Repeated Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will seek to secure a next-generation system to intercept long-range artillery that would be able to respond to North Korea's new ballistic missiles.At a national audit on Thursday, the Army Headquarters said they will aim to obtain a newer model of the Low Altitude Missile Defense(LAMD) system capable of intercepting North Korea's new types of missiles as well as multiple rocket launchers.The Army also announced that it would build a cruise missile response system that can intercept low-altitude cruise missiles.This comes after a string of launches by Pyongyang of short-range ballistic missiles and long-range cruise missiles, such as its version of the Iskander and the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), using the 600mm Multiple Launch Rocket System.The Army will also aim to develop the KTSSM-II, a tactical surface-to-surface missile system, by 2030, earlier than the initial 2034 schedule.