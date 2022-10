Photo : YONHAP News

A case against a U.S. Secret Service agent sent to South Korea ahead of President Joe Biden's visit, who faced charges of assaulting a local in the country, has been temporarily suspended.The Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office told KBS on Thursday that the case against the agent was suspended in mid-September.A temporary suspension is called when the suspect cannot be located, hampering progress in investigations. Nevertheless, the prosecution intends to pursue the case.The office explained it determined that the agent had left the country to avoid punishment and that the victim maintained his intent to charge the suspect.In May, two U.S. Secret Service agents who were in South Korea preparing for Biden's trip to Asia returned to the U.S. after one was accused of drunkenly assaulting a South Korean national the day before the president's arrival.