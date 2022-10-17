Yoon's Economic Crisis Response Meeting Next Week to be Televised

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a pan-government meeting on the economy and the people's livelihood next Thursday to assess the current economic situation and seek crisis response measures.According to the top office, the meeting presided by Yoon and attended by Cabinet ministers will run for about 90 minutes and be broadcast live in its entirety for the first time.Deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said on Thursday the public discussion will feature ideas on coping with ongoing economic risks and on securing new export engines for the country.The spokesperson said the meeting would be made open to the public to provide details of the president's vision and plans to the public.The presidential office has held such meetings on ten previous occasions since the inaugural meeting on July 8, addressing various issues such as financial measures for low-income people, support for small businesses and biohealth initiatives. The meetings were held behind closed doors after Yoon's opening remarks.