S. Korea Favorably Considering Co-Sponsoring UN Resolution on N. Korean Human Rights

Written: 2022-10-20 18:44:59Updated: 2022-10-20 18:51:51

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says South Korea is "positively" looking into co-sponsoring a UN resolution condemning North Korea's human rights conditions.

Ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk during a press briefing on Thursday said that human rights should be respected as a universal value of mankind, and that the government sees the need to consistently respond to North Korea's human rights record based on principle.  

Lim added that the government will make a final decision after considering various factors. 

Each year, the European Union produces a draft resolution on North Korean human rights, which is circulated among relevant countries for discussions on wording. The resolution is then adopted by the UN General Assembly at the end of the year via the UN General Assembly Third Committee. 

South Korea participated as a co-sponsor of the resolution from 2008 and 2018, but has not since 2019 in consideration of negative effects on inter-Korean relations.
