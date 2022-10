Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says compensation for Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor will be discussed during a meeting of vice foreign ministers of the two nations next week.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk on Thursday said that Seoul and Tokyo have been engaging in consultations at various levels including those of director, foreign minister, vice foreign minister and prime minister levels.The spokesperson said that these close communications will continue through the relevant channels.First vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong is set to visit Japan next Tuesday to Thursday for trilateral talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, scheduled for next Wednesday.During the three-day trip, Cho plans to hold a separate bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori.