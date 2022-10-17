Prosecutor General Expresses Regret over DP's Obstruction of Prosecutors' Raid

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok has expressed regret over the main opposition Democratic Party(DP)'s obstruction of prosecutors’ attempted raid of an office within DP headquarters on Wednesday.The prosecution had detained Kim Yong, deputy head of the DP-affiliated think tank Institute for Democracy, on charges of violating the Political Funds Act and had tried to raid his office. The prosecutors, however, had to withdraw after hours of resistance by DP lawmakers who blocked them by forming a human barricade.During a parliamentary audit of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office on Thursday, the top prosecutor said that it was very regrettable that there was unlawful obstruction of the execution of legitimate official duties.Lee said that he would consider whether to charge the party for obstruction of justice, but added that he firmly believes the party will cooperate with the prosecution's legitimate raid.The prosecutor general rejected the opposition party's claims that the raid was aimed at the DP headquarters, saying the think tank is a separate corporation and the raid was limited to the desk at the suspect's office.