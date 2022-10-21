Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant for DP Chair's Aide

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for a close aide to the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung on charges of violating the Political Funds Act.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said on Friday that it filed for the warrant for Kim Yong, the deputy chief of the DP-affiliated think tank Institute for Democracy.Kim allegedly colluded with former acting president of Seongnam Development Corporation Yoo Dong-gyu to receive a combined 847 million won in illicit political funds on four occasions between April and August last year from those who benefited from the Daejang-dong development scandal.At the time, the DP was preparing for a primary to pick its presidential candidate and Kim was the vice chief of Lee's election camp, securing and managing election funds.The prosecution suspects the money may have been used as political funds for Lee's presidential campaign.Kim, who was detained on Wednesday, reportedly denied all allegations during questioning.