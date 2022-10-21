Pentagon: US Keeping Close Eye on N. Korea Preparations for Nuke Test

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense is unchanged in its assessment that North Korea is preparing for a potential nuclear test, adding that Washington and its allies in the region are keeping a "close eye" on moves by Pyongyang.Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder made the remarks at a briefing on Thursday when reporters asked about any developments on a possible nuclear test by the North.The spokesperson said that the U.S. will continue close communication with its allies including South Korea and Japan.Asked if the U.S. is considering making South Korea a nuclear weapons state, Ryder reaffirmed that the U.S. remains committed to the denuclearization of the "entire" Korean Peninsula.He said that the U.S. is focusing on providing a strategic deterrent capability to South Korea and its allies and partners in the region.The spokesperson added that the U.S. has long-standing defense relations with South Korea and has a significant U.S. force presence on the peninsula.Ryder noted that the U.S., together with its allies South Korea and Japan conduct regular exercises to ensure interoperability, that they can work together to defend one another’s interests and to deter a potential attack.