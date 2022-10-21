Yoon, Egyptian President Exchange Views on Bilateral Ties in Phone Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held phone talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Thursday and discussed bilateral cooperation in energy and other areas.Deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said that in the phone talks, President Yoon noted that bilateral cooperation is expanding to various areas including nuclear power plants, arms industry and infrastructure.The president then asked for Egypt's support for South Korean companies operating in the country.In response, the Egyptian president said that he welcomes Korean companies equipped with advanced technology in energy, electric vehicles and shipbuilding entering Egypt, according to Lee.El-Sisi added that Egypt, on behalf of African and developing countries, will host next month the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties(COP 27), a key discussion under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.Yoon responded that Seoul will help Egypt successfully host the COP 27, adding the country's climate ambassador, Na Kyung-won, will attend the conference as a presidential envoy.