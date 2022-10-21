Menu Content

JCS Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Talks on N. Korea's Nuclear, Missile Threats

Written: 2022-10-21 09:34:30Updated: 2022-10-21 13:22:08

Photo : YONHAP News

The heads of the joint chiefs of staff(JCS) of South Korea, the United States and Japan held talks to discuss countermeasures to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

According to South Korea's JCS on Friday, Chairman Kim Seung-kyum sat down for talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Mark Milley and Koji Yamazaki in Washington on Thursday.

The JCS chiefs discussed security challenges in the region including the North's recent string of missile launches and nuclear development program, pledging to maintain efforts towards the goal of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. 

Pentagon’s JCS said in a statement that the North’s activities destabilize the region. It also stated that Gen. Milley reaffirmed Washington’s “ironclad commitment” to defend its allies.

The three top military brass also emphasized effective bilateral, trilateral and multilateral security cooperation and coordination in order to enhance the security of the Korean Peninsula and the region.
