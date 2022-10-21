US Reaffirms Extended Deterrence with 'Full Range' of Defense Capabilities

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has reaffirmed its commitment to providing extended deterrence with the full range of its defense capabilities including nuclear weapons to protect South Korea from the nuclear threats from North Korea.Senior officials from the State Department, who declined to be identified, reiterated Washington’s position in a background briefing on Thursday, held primarily to preview U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's upcoming trip to Japan next week.When asked about the need to deploy U.S. tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea, one of two officials in the briefing said that President Joe Biden had confirmed Washington’s commitment to the provision of its extended deterrence with the "full range of U.S. defense capabilities, including nuclear, conventional and missile defense capabilities."The official also said that the two nations recently reactivated the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group and held a meeting last month.The official added that the allies reaffirmed that they are committed to strengthening deterrence capabilities by bolstering the combined readiness posture and they are seeking the conditions-based transfer of the wartime operational control of troops from the U.S. to South Korea.Deputy Secretary Sherman will visit Tokyo on Monday for a three-day trip and hold a trilateral meeting with her South Korean and Japanese counterparts Cho Hyun-dong and Takeo Mori on Tuesday.