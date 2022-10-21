Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Reaffirms Extended Deterrence with 'Full Range' of Defense Capabilities

Written: 2022-10-21 09:47:11Updated: 2022-10-21 10:55:52

US Reaffirms Extended Deterrence with 'Full Range' of Defense Capabilities

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has reaffirmed its commitment to providing extended deterrence with the full range of its defense capabilities including nuclear weapons to protect South Korea from the nuclear threats from North Korea. 

Senior officials from the State Department, who declined to be identified, reiterated Washington’s position in a background briefing on Thursday, held primarily to preview U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's upcoming trip to Japan next week. 

When asked about the need to deploy U.S. tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea, one of two officials in the briefing said that President Joe Biden had confirmed Washington’s commitment to the provision of its extended deterrence with the "full range of U.S. defense capabilities, including nuclear, conventional and missile defense capabilities."

The official also said that the two nations recently reactivated the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group and held a meeting last month. 

The official added that the allies reaffirmed that they are committed to strengthening deterrence capabilities by bolstering the combined readiness posture and they are seeking the conditions-based transfer of the wartime operational control of troops from the U.S. to South Korea.

Deputy Secretary Sherman will visit Tokyo on Monday for a three-day trip and hold a trilateral meeting with her South Korean and Japanese counterparts Cho Hyun-dong and Takeo Mori on Tuesday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >