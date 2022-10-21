New COVID-19 Cases in 20,000 Range for Third Day

Daily COVID-19 cases remained in the 20-thousand range for a third day on Friday.
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 24-thousand-751 infections were reported throughout Thursday, including 60 from overseas, raising the nation’s total caseload to around 25-million-244-thousand.
The daily tally is up by more than one-thousand from a week earlier and two-thousand more from two weeks ago, indicating the decline has stopped and COVID levels are in a stagnant state.
Experts are warning that the nation will likely see a resurgence as early as mid-November or early December.
The number of seriously or critically ill patients is down by 16 from the previous day to 233.
Thursday reported 30 deaths, raising the death toll to 28-thousand-952 with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.