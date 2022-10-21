New COVID-19 Cases in 20,000 Range for Third Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remained in the 20-thousand range for a third day on Friday.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 24-thousand-751 infections were reported throughout Thursday, including 60 from overseas, raising the nation’s total caseload to around 25-million-244-thousand.The daily tally is up by more than one-thousand from a week earlier and two-thousand more from two weeks ago, indicating the decline has stopped and COVID levels are in a stagnant state.Experts are warning that the nation will likely see a resurgence as early as mid-November or early December.The number of seriously or critically ill patients is down by 16 from the previous day to 233.Thursday reported 30 deaths, raising the death toll to 28-thousand-952 with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.