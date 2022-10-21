DP Chief to Hold Special News Conference at 11 a.m. Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chairman, Lee Jae-myung, will hold a special news conference at the National Assembly at 11 a.m. on Friday.Lee will likely state his position on his close aide, Kim Yong, who is in custody and the prosecution’s attempt to raid the DP headquartersThe DP chief will likely state that he’s open to an investigation by an independent counsel and not the prosecution on allegations that illegal funds were used in his presidential campaign.News of Lee’s imminent briefing comes as prosecutors earlier in the day requested an arrest warrant for Kim on charges of violating the Political Funds Act.Kim is suspected of colluding with former acting president of Seongnam Development Corporation Yoo Dong-gyu to receive a combined 847 million won in illicit political funds on four occasions between April and August last year from those who benefited from the Daejang-dong development scandal.At the time, the DP was preparing for a primary to pick its presidential candidate and Kim was the vice chief of Lee's election camp, securing and managing election funds.Earlier on Thursday, Lee said he believes Kim is innocent, saying not a cent of illegal funds was used in his presidential campaign.