Truss Resigns as British Prime Minister After 44 Days in Office

Photo : YONHAP News

Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned after just 44 days in office.In a news conference held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Truss said she cannot deliver the mandate on which she was elected by the Conservative Party and therefore spoke to King Charles III to notify him that she was stepping down.Her departure makes Truss the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.Her resignation comes after her approval rating tumbled, particularly after she disclosed last month a massive tax cut plan worth 45 billion pounds, or 72 trillion won, that rattled financial markets. The tax initiative sent the pound plunging and prompted the Bank of England to intervene to protect pension funds.In the face of strong criticism at home and abroad over the plans, Truss scrapped the policy and fired her finance minister. Still, she failed to regain the trust of the British public.International media outlets speculated that former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who was Truss’ key rival in the last leadership race, and the leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt will likely jockey for the post.