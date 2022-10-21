Menu Content

Culture

Written: 2022-10-21 11:14:48Updated: 2022-10-21 14:03:35

Young S. Korean and Chinese Artists to Stage Joint Play Next Saturday

Photo : KOFICE

A play jointly created by young South Korean and Chinese artists will be performed at the National Theater of Korea next Saturday. 

The play titled “Moonlit Night, One Road” is a collaborative project launched by the culture ministry to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the two nations’ diplomatic ties.

A total of 28 actors, including 13 South Korean and ten Chinese students studying in South Korea and five students from China, will take the stage. 

The 100-minute play consists of four episodes, including one about a friendship that develops between a South Korean interpreter and a Chinese basketball player during the 1986 Asian Games. 

The play will feature dynamic performances of music, dance and martial arts from the two countries. 

The play will be held, free of charge, with subtitles in both Korean and Chinese.
