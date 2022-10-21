DP Chief Proposes Special Counsel Probe into Daejang-dong Development Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung proposed launching an independent special counsel probe into corruption allegations surrounding the Daejang-dong development project in Gyeonggi Province.Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Lee strongly urged President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to accept his proposal, so that political parties can focus on improving public livelihood.The DP chief said the special counsel should probe all aspects of related allegations, including the prosecution's alleged lopsided investigation in 2011 into illegal bank loans given out to figures at the center of the Daejang-dong scandal when Yoon was prosecutor.Lee also proposed that the special counsel look into how the sister of Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the scandal, ended up purchasing a house from the president's father.The opposition leader strongly refuted allegations that funds from the development project were funneled into his presidential campaign, accusing the prosecution of concocting allegations in what can only be construed as political oppression.Lee's remarks come as the prosecution filed for an arrest warrant against Kim Yong, the deputy chief of the DP's Institute for Democracy, who is considered one of the closest aides to the DP leader.Kim is suspected of having received some 800 million won in illicit political funds from key figures involved in the scandal. Some speculate that the money was used to fund the DP chief's presidential campaign.The PPP immediately rejected Lee's proposal. Floor leader Joo Ho-young said Lee is only trying to avoid investigation by dragging out time.The presidential office said it is something for the ruling and opposition parties to discuss.