SPC Group Chair Apologizes for Death of Young Factory Worker

Photo : YONHAP News

SPC Group Chairman Hur Young-in offered a public apology regarding the recent workplace death of a woman employed at an affiliated bakery goods factory in the face of a growing boycott of the company's products.At a press conference on Friday, Hur said he and his group, as well as affiliate SPL, feel responsibility for the tragedy, and that he will humbly heed the public's reproach and criticism.The chairman also expressed his condolence and apologies to the bereaved family of the employee who died over the weekend at the factory in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.Hur said there can be no excuse for the factory in question resuming operations the day after the accident. He said he was to blame for being negligent in not properly conveying the more important values to his employees.SPC Group CEO Hwang Jae-bok said multiple institutions certified by the labor ministry will immediately conduct an inspection of occupational safety and health hazards at all of its facilities.He pledged to invest 100 billion won over the next three years to strengthen the group's safety management and to prevent a recurrence of such tragedy.Meanwhile, the family of the worker in her 20s has filed a complaint with the police and the labor ministry against SPL and its chief for violating the recently beefed up Serious Accident Punishment Act.