FTC to Set Up Measures to Tackle Monopoly among Online Platforms

Photo : YONHAP News

The state antitrust regulator put forth remedial measures to lay the groundwork for fair competition among online platforms, after the government came under fire for failing to properly monitor Kakao Corporation, the dominant market player.The Fair Trade Commission(FTC) said on Friday its chief Han Ki-jeong briefed President Yoon Suk Yeol the previous day on possible systematic reforms and amendments to allow the agency to keep in check entities with a dominant market share, so that they do not warp the industry or jeopardize public interests.The watchdog added that this week’s massive disruption in Kakao’s services, triggered by a fire at one of its data centers over the weekend, was due in part to negligence and a lack of civic duty on the part of the online platform giant, amid an absence of rivals in the industry.The FTC’s move comes three days after Yoon called for concrete steps to address the issue. The regulator pledged to set up guidelines within the year to mitigate an online-based entity from abusing its monopoly.It also plans to adopt exacting standards starting next year to deter online platform giants from haphazard acquisitions of smaller rivals.