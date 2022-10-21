Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Court to Decide on Warrants for Ex-Ministers in Fisheries Official Death Probe

Written: 2022-10-21 14:57:40Updated: 2022-10-21 15:09:10

Court to Decide on Warrants for Ex-Ministers in Fisheries Official Death Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court is deliberating whether to issue arrest warrants for former defense minister Suh Wook and former Coast Guard commissioner general Kim Hong-hee for their alleged mishandling of the shooting death of a fisheries official by North Korean soldiers in 2020.

The Seoul Central District Court on Friday was slated to begin its review of the prosecution’s request to arrest Suh and Kim at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., respectively.

Suh, a former defense minister under President Moon Jae-in, is accused of ordering a deletion of classified military intelligence that challenged the then-government's assumption that Lee Dae-jun had attempted to defect to the North, before being killed by North Koreans near the maritime boundary between the two Koreas.

In concluding that the Moon government had intentionally warped facts to conform with its assumption, the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) said 60 military intelligence reports were deleted from a government network on Suh's orders.

The former Coast Guard chief is also accused of manipulating evidence to create the impression that the civil servant had attempted to flee to the North.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >