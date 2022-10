Domestic Workers Injured in Scaffolding Collapse at Anseong Construction Site

Eight workers have been injured at a warehouse construction site in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province.



The accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Friday when the scaffolding collapsed, causing the builders who were pouring cement on the fourth four to fall five to six meters to the third floor.



Five of the eight workers are gravely injured. According to one rescue official, three who fell were in a state of cardiac arrest.



Police and fire authorities are investigating the incident.