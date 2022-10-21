Padres' Shortstop Kim Ha-seong Named Finalist for Gold Glove Award

Photo : YONHAP News

The San Diego Padres' South Korean shortstop Kim Ha-seong has been nominated for the National League Gold Glove Award.U.S. Major League Baseball and Rawlings, which hosts the award, on Thursday announced the finalists for each position. Among shortstops, Kim is up against Dansby Swanson of the Atlanta Braves and Miguel Rojas of the Miami Marlins.No South Korean player has ever won a Gold Glove honor.The award is purely based on a defender’s abilities, and winners are decided by votes from 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches per team. These votes comprise 75 percent of the outcome while the Defensive Index by the Society of American Baseball Research accounts for the other 25 percent.MLB.com accredited the Padres' entry into the postseason largely to Kim, who stepped in for the injured Fernando Tatis Jr.