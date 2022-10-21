Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

Padres' Shortstop Kim Ha-seong Named Finalist for Gold Glove Award

Written: 2022-10-21 16:04:45Updated: 2022-10-21 17:02:24

Padres' Shortstop Kim Ha-seong Named Finalist for Gold Glove Award

Photo : YONHAP News

The San Diego Padres' South Korean shortstop Kim Ha-seong has been nominated for the National League Gold Glove Award.

U.S. Major League Baseball and Rawlings, which hosts the award, on Thursday announced the finalists for each position. Among shortstops, Kim is up against Dansby Swanson of the Atlanta Braves and Miguel Rojas of the Miami Marlins.

No South Korean player has ever won a Gold Glove honor.

The award is purely based on a defender’s abilities, and winners are decided by votes from 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches per team. These votes comprise 75 percent of the outcome while the Defensive Index by the Society of American Baseball Research accounts for the other 25 percent. 

MLB.com accredited the Padres' entry into the postseason largely to Kim, who stepped in for the injured Fernando Tatis Jr.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >