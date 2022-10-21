Women's Groups Opposing Gender Ministry Closure to Launch Campaign

Photo : YONHAP News

Progressive women's groups that have opposed the government's decision to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family say they will continue push for for a repeal of the plan, despite meeting with minister Kim Hyun-sook on Thursday.During the meeting, the minister explained that the transfer of the ministry's functions to the health and labor ministries will, in fact, help reinforce women's policies.The heads of the six groups, including the Korea Women's Associations United, however, held a news conference afterwards and slammed the minister for simply repeating the government's position.They pledged to join with other civic groups to launch a nationwide campaign to ramp up pressure on the National Assembly, where the government reorganization bill currently awaits approval.The ministry, in response, refuted the groups' claims, saying the lion’s share of the meeting involved participants speaking out on the issue and asking questions.