Navy Aims to Create New Command on Unmanned Assets

Written: 2022-10-21 16:55:09Updated: 2022-10-21 18:46:27

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean navy is pushing to create a new command for operating unmanned assets while streamlining its fleet command. 

The Navy and Marine Corps unveiled policy goals during a parliamentary audit on Friday held at the Navy headquarters at its Gyeryongdae complex.

Under the plan slated for 2040 and beyond, the Navy plans to reduce its total fleet command from the current three to two and create a new branch to oversee unmanned assets comprising ships, submarines and aircrafts. 

The percentage of unmanned assets in overall naval operations, which currently stands at one percent, will rise to nine percent in the mid-2020s, 28 in the mid-2030s and 45 percent in the 2040s. Such increase is part of efforts to prepare for a potential decline in troop numbers.  

The navy also plans to establish a three-axis maritime deterrence system including an underwater Kill Chain to better respond to North Korea's missile and nuclear threats.
