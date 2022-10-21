Menu Content

S. Korea-Türkiye Pact on Science, Technology Cooperation to Take Effect Saturday

Written: 2022-10-21 18:01:08Updated: 2022-10-21 18:18:47

S. Korea-Türkiye Pact on Science, Technology Cooperation to Take Effect Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

A science and technology cooperation agreement between South Korea and Türkiye will come into effect on Saturday, one year after the pact was signed.  

According to Seoul’s foreign ministry on Friday, the agreement, inked on October 22 last year in Seoul, will take effect on Saturday as the two nations completed related domestic procedures. 

Under the agreement, a joint committee of the two nations will identify areas for collaboration in science and technology, and suggest and approve cooperative projects.
 
The ministry hopes that the agreement, which created an institutional framework for bilateral cooperation in science and technology, will promote the exchange of information, joint projects and academic forums.

Including the agreement with Türkiye, South Korea is enacting similar pacts with 49 countries. 

The ministry said it would actively seek these agreements with more countries in order to continue to expand exchanges with other countries and to expand cooperation in science and technology.
