Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kwon Young-se says the government will make its best efforts to secure the release of South Koreans detained in North Korea, mobilizing all available means.The minister made the remarks on Friday while meeting with family members of two South Korean citizens who have been held in the North since 2013.According to the ministry, six South Koreans, including three pastors, are currently interned in North Korea.The minister said the government must protect its people and it would make its best effort to bring the detainees back home.Kwon, however, added that it would not be easy to do so as inter-Korean relations are currently at their worst.The meeting marks the first time for a unification minister to meet with family members of South Korean detainees in North Korea.