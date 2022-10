Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to visit the National Assembly next week to deliver his second policy speech since taking office in May.According to the presidential office on Friday, President Yoon will deliver a speech on the government’s budget plan for next year on Tuesday.The president is expected to ask for cooperation in passing the 2023 budget plan ahead of parliamentary budget deliberations.Yoon delivered his first policy speech on May 16, just six days after his inauguration, calling for bipartisan support for passing a bill to enact an extra budget to help small merchants hit by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.The planned speech comes amid the opposition Democratic Party's strong protest against the prosecution’s investigation into the Daejang-dong development scandal.