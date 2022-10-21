Ex-Heads of Defense, Coast Guard Arrested over Fisheries Official's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

Former defense minister Suh Wook and former Coast Guard chief Kim Hong-hee have been arrested over their alleged mishandling of the 2020 death of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korean troops in the West Sea.The Seoul Central District Court on Saturday issued arrest warrants for the two former officials, citing the risk of flight and evidence destruction.Suh is accused of ordering a deletion of classified military intelligence which challenged the then-government's assumption that the slain official Lee Dae-jun had attempted to defect to the North before being killed.Announcing results of its probe into the case, the Board of Audit and Inspection earlier said that 60 military intelligence reports were deleted from a government network upon Suh's order following a meeting held on September 23rd in 2020.The former Coast Guard chief is accused of manipulating evidence to create the impression that the civil servant had attempted to flee to the North.The prosecution requested the arrest warrants on Tuesday for both Suh and Kim, who face charges of dereliction of duty, power abuse and the forging of official documents.