Oxford Learner's Dictionaries Newly Include Korean Word 'Hanbok'

Photo : YONHAP News

The Oxford Learner's Dictionaries have newly included the Korean word "hanbok," which refers to the traditional attire of the Korean people.The addition of the word is accredited to efforts made by VANK, the Voluntary Agency Network of Korea, an organization dedicated to spreading information about Korea online. Its officials recently made a request to the Oxford Learner's Dictionaries for the inclusion of the word "hanbok."The OALD now defines hanbok as a traditional Korean costume consisting of a jacket with long sleeves and a long, wide skirt for women or loose trousers for men.OALD is different from the Oxford English Dictionary, which last year added 26 new Korean words such as "hallyu."Seong Ji-woo, who promotes Korean cultural heritage and took part in the push to include hanbok in the dictionary, said that hanbok, just like kimchi, is part of traditional Korean culture and deserves to be included.Thanks to VANK, hanbok also made it into the British Collins dictionary in May last year.