JCS Chair Visits US Strategic Command

Photo : YONHAP News

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Kim Seung-kyum visited the U.S. Strategic Command on Friday and met with its commander Charles Richard to discuss the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and ways to strengthen bilateral coordination.Head of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command Paul LaCamera also joined Kim.According to Seoul's JCS, during the meeting, the two sides agreed that security conditions were serious amid North Korea's latest moves including adjusted nuclear policy legislation and drills by its tactical nuclear units.They stressed that any nuclear threat from the North will face a stern and overwhelming response from the Seoul-Washington alliance.Admiral Richard introduced the readiness posture of the Strategic Command, saying it's ready to effectively respond to any threat by Pyongyang. He reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to providing extended deterrence with the full range of defense capabilities to protect South Korea.The allies also agreed to expand military exercises and training and continue cooperation and intelligence sharing between Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Strategic Command.