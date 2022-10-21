N. Korea Lashes out at South's Hoguk Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean propaganda outlets have lashed out at South Korea's ongoing Hoguk exercise.Referring to the annual field maneuvers, Arirang Meari said Saturday that it was like "pouring oil over a grill" and claimed the reckless drill was escalating military tensions on the Korean Peninsula.The outlet called South Korea foolish for making its security situation worse with continued provocations and large-scale war games, saying they will bring self-destruction and condemnation from the public and the international community.Another propaganda outlet DPRK Today accused the South of staging numerous provocations starting with the Ulchi Freedom Shield joint drill with the U.S. in August.The South Korean military kicked off its Hoguk exercise on Monday. Running until October 28, the exercise will see the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps conduct field training drills to better counter North Korea's missile and nuclear threats.